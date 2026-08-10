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Jharkhand student protesters march to assembly

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 19:16 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 19:16 IST
Thousands of JPSC-JSSC aspirants marched toward the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi, protesting recruitment exam irregularities and paper leaks. The agitation entered its 17th day.

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