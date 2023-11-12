Jeremy Hunt may extend tax holiday for firms: UK government looking to encourage investments
UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is all set to unveil a fiscal proposal that may include an extension of a large tax holiday for firms. This the government believes will encourage investment and boost the sluggish British economy. A Bloomberg report quoting sources shows that Hunt wants to extend the so-called "Full-expensing" policy, which offers businesses complete tax relief on capital expenditures, beyond the 2025-26 fiscal year, when it is now set to expire.