/Jellyfish swarm forces France to shut down nuclear reactors amid power shortage

A massive swarm of jellyfish clogged the cooling system at a nuclear plant in northern France, forcing 5 of 6 reactors to shut down. The 5.4 GW facility provides a huge chunk of France’s nuclear power, which makes 70% of the country’s electricity. This is the second jellyfish shutdown in a year. EDF says there’s no danger, and reactors will restart soon. The incident shows how rising sea temps and marine changes are creating new threats to nuclear plants.