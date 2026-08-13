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Jellyfish swarm forces France to shut down nuclear reactors amid power shortage

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:46 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:46 IST
A massive swarm of jellyfish clogged the cooling system at a nuclear plant in northern France, forcing 5 of 6 reactors to shut down. The 5.4 GW facility provides a huge chunk of France’s nuclear power, which makes 70% of the country’s electricity. This is the second jellyfish shutdown in a year. EDF says there’s no danger, and reactors will restart soon. The incident shows how rising sea temps and marine changes are creating new threats to nuclear plants.

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