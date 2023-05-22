Jeffrey Epstein threatened Bill Gates over alleged affairs

New details have emerged that reveal complex interactions between the infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein and billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates the convicted sex offender Epstein appears to have threatened Bill Gates and tried to blackmail him over his extramarital affair with a Russian bridge player this is as per a report published by The Wall Street Journal now according to the report Epstein had sent an email to Gates in 2017 in which he threatens Gates about his alleged Affair he did this after multiple failed attempts to convince gates to join his efforts to establish a large charitable fund with JP Morgan