In a significant development amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich, Germany, on February 14, 2024. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky expressed a desire for peace during separate phone calls on February 12. Trump ordered top U.S. officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine, marking a dramatic shift in Washington's approach to the conflict. Trump's defense secretary had previously stated that Kyiv may need to abandon its long-standing goals of joining the NATO military alliance and regaining all of its territory seized by Russia, signaling a new phase in international diplomacy.