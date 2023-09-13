Japan's cabinet now has five women in cabinet | Latest News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
According to the new cabinet lineup announced on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida chose a woman to serve as foreign minister and a lawmaker who has pushed to strengthen ties with Taiwan to serve as defense minister. With Kishida's tenure as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) likely to expire next year, the picks highlight a Japan with greater gender equality and a harder position on defense.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos