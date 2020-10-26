Japan's ANA to cut 3,500 jobs in 3 years as it anticipates prolonged virus woes

Oct 26, 2020, 11.15 AM(IST)
ANA Holdings Inc plans to cut about 3,500 jobs in three years as Japan's largest airline operator braces for its biggest-ever annual loss due to a plunge in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yomiuri daily reported.