LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Japanese vet dies from tick-borne disease
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 24:41 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 24:41 IST
Japanese vet dies from tick-borne disease
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 24:41 IST

Japanese vet dies from tick-borne disease

Health officials in Japan are investigating the first suspected case of Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, also known as SFTS.

Trending Topics

trending videos