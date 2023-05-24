Japanese defence: China might move up plan to build world-class military by mid-21st century

China may move up its plan to build a world-class military by the mid-21st century. This is as per the draft of the annual defence report by Japan. This comes after claims that Beijing is building up and modernising its military. China could possess fifteen hundred nuclear warheads by 2035. China is focused on seeking dominance in new frontiers including the outer space, cyberspace and electromagnetic warfare. Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed to build a world-class military by the mid-21st century..