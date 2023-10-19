Japan take steps towards establishing overtourism countermeasures

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Returning foreign visitors are spending more money than ever in Japan's economy. Thanks to the declining value of the yen and a dramatic increase in arrivals, their spending reached a record level for the quarter. According to preliminary data from the Japan Tourism Agency, foreign visitors spent around 9.3 billion dollars, or nearly 1.4 trillion yen, from July to September.

