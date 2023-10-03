Japan startup develops a giant human-piloted robot

Oct 03, 2023
Over the last 24 months, Tsubame Industries has been working on a four-wheeled, 4.5-meter (14.8-foot) tall robot that bears a little similarity to "Mobile Suit Gundam" from the immensely popular Japanese animation series. The robot is scheduled to make its debut at the Japan Mobility Show in late October. Afterwards, Tsubame Industries intends to sell the robot in five units for a total of 400 million yen ($2.7 million) apiece. The robot, named ARCHAX after the bird-like dinosaur Archaeopteryx, is equipped with cockpit monitors that project pictures from external cameras. This allows the pilot to control the robot's hands and arms using joysticks from inside its body.

