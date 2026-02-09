/Japan’s New Era: Takaichi Sweeps Snap Election, Modi Praises

Sanae Takaichi has secured a historic landslide victory in Japan’s snap elections, marking the strongest showing for the LDP since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Takaichi, stating that India-Japan ties will grow stronger under her leadership. Takaichi has pledged economic reforms, a bold foreign policy, and stronger regional cooperation. Her victory has global implications, with leaders around the world recognizing Japan’s strategic importance.