LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Japan’s Matcha output falls amid record heat
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 11:00 IST
Japan’s Matcha output falls amid record heat
Videos Jul 05, 2025, 11:00 IST

Japan’s Matcha output falls amid record heat

For all the Matcha enthusiasts, this next news from Japan might be bitter to digest. Record-breaking heat has slashed the country's matcha green tea output this year.

Trending Topics

trending videos