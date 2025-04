On April 19, 2025, two Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ships, the Bungo and Etajima, made a historic port call at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base, which has undergone extensive upgrades funded by China. This marks the first foreign naval visit since the base's expansion, raising concerns in the United States about China's growing military presence in the region. Cambodia has emphasized its commitment to neutrality and openness, asserting that the base is accessible to warships from all friendly nations under specific conditions.​