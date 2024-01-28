'Japan-India to jointly explore Lunar south pole with lander-rover,' Japan Space agency VP to WION

India is the 4th nation to soft-land a robotic craft of the moon and recently Japan became the fifth nation to accomplish this feat. Based on the successes lessons from their respective moon missions, the Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency(JAXA) are working on a mission known as LUPEX- Lunar Polar Exploration Mission. In this exclusive Interview, the Vice President of JAXA shares more details on what lay ahead...