/Japan Honors Hiroshima Victims While Expanding Military Capabilities | Hiroshima Anniversary

Japan has marked the 81st anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirming the country's commitment to its long-standing non-nuclear principles. Thousands gathered at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to honor the victims of the world's first atomic bombing on August 6, 1945. During the ceremony, Japan pledged to continue supporting global nuclear disarmament while maintaining its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The commemoration comes as Japan undertakes its largest military buildup since World War II, citing growing regional security challenges from China, North Korea, and closer Russia-China-North Korea cooperation. The country recently conducted its first live-fire test of a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile, highlighting its expanding conventional defense capabilities.