Japan: Fukushima farmers turn to Indigo to 'heal'

Mar 04, 2021, 12.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Farmers of Fukushima has shifted to the process of Indigo and its dyeing. According to the farmers, the process of dyeing is proportionate to the healing process, also it was a 2011 disaster when farming was banned in Fukushima.
