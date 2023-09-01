Janet Yellen to attend G20 meet in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
India is all set to welcome global leaders at the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9 & 10. The latest leader to confirm her participation is US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, who will be making her fourth visit to India in 10 months.

