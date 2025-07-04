LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces arrest terror associates in Tral, arms and ammunition recovered
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 16:45 IST
Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces arrest terror associates in Tral, arms and ammunition recovered
Videos Jul 04, 2025, 16:45 IST

Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces arrest terror associates in Tral, arms and ammunition recovered

Indian forces have launched an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. According to the army's White Knight Corps, an encounter is currently underway in the area.

Trending Topics

trending videos