Published: Jul 04, 2025, 20:45 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 20:45 IST
Jamie Smith and Harry Brook score centuries at Edgbaston
England have stormed back into the Edgbaston test thanks to magnificent centuries from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook. From 84/5, England have gone past the 300-run mark.

