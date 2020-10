James Bay will play live from Shakespeare's Globe in London on Wednesday (October 21), with his band. The concert by the Grammy-nominated and Brit and Ivor Novello award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist will be livestreamed at 2000 EST/PST (0400 BST/0300 GMT on October 22) to fans who buy tickets, which are on sale via a link in the artist's bio on his Instagram page.