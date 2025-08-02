LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 16:44 IST
J&K: Two Terrorists Killed in Kulgam Encounter; Army Says Operation Kulgam Underway
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area in the south Kashmir district's Akhal after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists on Friday.

