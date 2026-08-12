/J&K Police Probe 1990 Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Father-Son Duo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are investigating a 1990 double murder case involving a Kashmiri Pandit father-son duo. The case relates to the killing of the father and son during a period of heightened violence and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. The investigation is focused on establishing the circumstances surrounding the killings and identifying those responsible. The development has once again brought attention to cases involving Kashmiri Pandits from the turbulent period of the 1990s and the continuing efforts to investigate unresolved cases. Watch this space for the latest updates on the J&K Police investigation, the 1990 killings and developments in the case.