/J&k Police Arrests Key Let Operatives, Arms Recovered Include Four Ak-47 Rifles & 3 Pistols

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 04:30 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 04:30 IST
Jammu & Kashmir police have launched a major counter-terror operation, arresting key Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.
Authorities recovered an arsenal including four AK-47 rifles and three pistols. The crackdown aims to disrupt terror networks and prevent future attacks in the region.
The operation underscores ongoing security challenges in J&K and highlights the proactive measures by law enforcement to maintain peace and public safety.