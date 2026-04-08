LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /J&k Police Arrests Key Let Operatives, Arms Recovered Include Four Ak-47 Rifles & 3 Pistols

J&k Police Arrests Key Let Operatives, Arms Recovered Include Four Ak-47 Rifles & 3 Pistols

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 04:30 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 04:30 IST
Jammu & Kashmir police have launched a major counter-terror operation, arresting key Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives. Authorities recovered an arsenal including four AK-47 rifles and three pistols. The crackdown aims to disrupt terror networks and prevent future attacks in the region. The operation underscores ongoing security challenges in J&K and highlights the proactive measures by law enforcement to maintain peace and public safety.

Trending Topics

trending videos