/J&K opens its doors to world cinema: Kashmir hosts its first-ever film festival

Under the Chinar trees, with the Himalayas and Dal Lake as backdrop, Kashmir just opened a new chapter in its cinema story. CM Omar Abdullah inaugurated the first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) at Srinagar's SKICC, themed "Rang-e-Cinema." The four-day event (Sept 7-10) screens 135 films from 41 countries — picked from over 1,100 entries — across Srinagar, Jammu, and Gulmarg, including a unique Floating Cinema on Dal Lake. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra called it a bid to reopen Kashmir's storied Bollywood-filming legacy to the world.