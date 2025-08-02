LOGIN
Aug 02, 2025
J&K: Encounter between terrorists & security forces in Akhal, Kulgam | 2 terrorists neutralised
J&K: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the Army said on Saturday.

