LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /J&K CM Omar Abdullah Jumps Security Barricades to Reach 13-July Martyrs’ Graveyard
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 21:59 IST
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Jumps Security Barricades to Reach 13-July Martyrs’ Graveyard
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 21:59 IST

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Jumps Security Barricades to Reach 13-July Martyrs’ Graveyard

Police had sealed the cemetery & confined leaders to house arrest on the anniversary of the protesters shot dead by Maharaja Hari Singh's Dogra forces in 1931.

Trending Topics

trending videos