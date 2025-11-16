/J&K blast: J&K CM Omar Abdullah announces ₹10 lakh ex-gratia to families of the deceased

At least nine people were killed and another 29 injured in a massive explosion that rocked the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar Friday night. The explosion, it is learnt, took place when a team from the forensic sciences laboratory was examining seized explosives stored in the police station compound. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced an compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of each of those dead in the accidental blast in Nowgam police station.