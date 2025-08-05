LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 20:59 IST
Ivorian President Ouattara seeks fourth term, faces backlash over oppressing opposition
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has announced he will seek a fourth term leading the West African nation, as tensions rise over the exclusion of many heavyweight opposition candidates.

