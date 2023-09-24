Italy to make surrogacy a 'universal crime', impose fine of over $1 million

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
Authorities in Italy are enacting new laws that specifically target LGBT families and make it more difficult for them to become parents. A proposed bill that would outlaw surrogacy overseas is perceived by many same-sex parents as a personal jab at them.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos