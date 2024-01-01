videos
ISRO second after NASA to send specialised astronomy observatory
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 01, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
ISRO launched its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite. The satellite is set to study X-ray emissions from black hole and other celestial objects.
