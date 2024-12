After wrapping up 2024 with the launch of India's space docking experiment, ISRO is now heading to a busier 2025... ISRO is looking at more than 10 launches in the New Year... This also includes the maiden test flight of India's astronaut-carrying Gaganyaan rocket... For insights into what ISRO has lined up for 2025, WION's Sidharth. M.P speaks to ISRO Chief Dr. S. Somanath