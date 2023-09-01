ISRO Chief Offers Prayers At Chengalamma Temple Ahead Of Aditya-L1 Mission Launch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Ahead of Aditya-L1 Mission launch, ISRO chief S Somnath offered prayers at Chengalamma Parameshwari Temple in Tirupati district. India's first solar mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2.

