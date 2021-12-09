Israel's Envoy to India on CDS General Bipin Rawat's death: India lost its best Hero

Dec 09, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel's Envoy to India, Naor Gilon offered condolences over the death of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a tragic chopper crash in Southern India's Coonoor.
