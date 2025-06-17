LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israeli PM Netanyahu's big statement as tensions escalate, says 'targeting Khamenei will end war'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 05:26 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 05:26 IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu's big statement as tensions escalate, says 'targeting Khamenei will end war'
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 05:26 IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu's big statement as tensions escalate, says 'targeting Khamenei will end war'

Israeli PM Netanyahu's big statement as tensions escalate, says 'Targeting Khamenei will end war'. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos