Israeli army: Tunnel, weapons found at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 17, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Israeli troops have raided the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. After raiding the hospital, the Israeli Army says that it found weapons and tunnels at the Al-Shifa hospital.
