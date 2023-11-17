LIVE TV

Israeli army: Tunnel, weapons found at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Israeli troops have raided the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. After raiding the hospital, the Israeli Army says that it found weapons and tunnels at the Al-Shifa hospital.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos