Israel vs Palestine: Did HAMAS use American weapons meant for Ukraine?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Where did HAMAS get its weapons from? Who provided them with 1000’s of rockets and American assault rifles? Where did HAMAS source American weapons from, was it Ukraine? Afghanistan? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana for an in-depth understanding of HAMAS’ complete weapons arsenal and the secretive routes from which they are sourced.

