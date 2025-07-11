LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel unveils plan to put Gazans into 'humanitarian city'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 21:45 IST
Israel unveils plan to put Gazans into 'humanitarian city'
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 21:45 IST

Israel unveils plan to put Gazans into 'humanitarian city'

A new vision by Israel is making headlines across the world, and it's drawing global scrutiny. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos