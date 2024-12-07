Israeli forces targeted a hospital in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 17 people. The attack has further escalated tensions in the ongoing conflict.
Israel Targets Gaza Hospital, 17 Killed
Advertisment
Israeli forces targeted a hospital in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 17 people. The attack has further escalated tensions in the ongoing conflict.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.