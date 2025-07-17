Published: Jul 17, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 16:14 IST
Israel-Syria War LIVE: Israel Bombards Syrian Military HQ in Damascus! | Netanyahu Bombards Syria
Israel has launched fresh airstrikes on Syria, targeting the entrance of a key Syrian military headquarters in Damascus. Explosions rocked the city as tensions escalate between Israel and Syria. Reports say the strikes come amid rising regional hostilities.