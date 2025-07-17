LOGIN
  • /Israel-Syria war: Ahmad al-Sharaa accuses Israel of seeking 'chaos' & 'destruction
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 09:59 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 09:59 IST
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has accused Israel of deliberately fueling chaos and destruction amid ongoing military strikes.

