Published: Jul 16, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 21:44 IST
Israel-Syria Conflict: Fresh Israeli attacks on Syrian capital Damascus
Powerful airstrikes shook the city on Damascus, targeting the Syrian defence ministry as Israel vowed to destroy Syrian government forces attacking Druze communities in southern Syria and demanded they withdraw.
The attacks marked a significant Israeli escalation against the Islamist-led administration of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and came despite his warming ties with the United States and his administration's evolving security contacts with Israel.