Israel says Iranian plot to target and spy on senior politicians foiled | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Israel arrested five Palestinians in a plot allegedly hatched in Iran to target and spy on senior Israeli politicians. Shin Bet - the country’s internal security agency - stated the targets included Israel’s far-right national security minister, Ben-Gvir. As per officers, an Iranian security official living in neighbouring Jordan had recruited three Palestinian men in West Bank and another two Palestinian citizens of Israel. They were tasked to gather intelligence about several high-profile Israeli politicians.

