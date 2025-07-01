LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel’s strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer to meet US officials, White House says
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 12:30 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 12:30 IST
Israel’s strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer to meet US officials, White House says
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 12:30 IST

Israel’s strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer to meet US officials, White House says

Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is in Washington this week for talks with senior administration officials on a Gaza ceasefire, Iran and other matters.

Trending Topics

trending videos