Israel's Op Rising Lion: Mossad strikes from within as Israeli F-16s rain fire on Natanz and Tehran

Iran said the dialogue with the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear programme is "meaningless" after Israel's biggest-ever military strike against its longstanding enemy, but said it is yet to decide on whether to attend planned talks on Sunday. "The other side (the U.S.) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran's territory," state media on Saturday quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying.