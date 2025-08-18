LOGIN
Israel Protests: Netanyahu Blames Mass Strike for Hindering Ceasefire, Hostage Deal

Published: Aug 18, 2025, 08:14 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 08:14 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blamed a nationwide strike for delaying a ceasefire and the release of hostages, escalating tensions amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

