Israel PM Netanyahu reinstates Defence Minister Gallant amid rising security tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinstated Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Addressing a press conference, Netanyahu said the two resolved their disagreement over Gallant's public call last month for a halt to the government's bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan which he said became a threat to Israel's security. "I've decided to put our differences behind us," Netanyahu said, adding he and Gallant worked closely together throughout the last two weeks.