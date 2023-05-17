Israel PM Netanyahu faces budget test, growth forecast cut from 3% to 2.7%
Israel's Finance Minister has revised its economic growth forecasts downgrading from three percent to 2.7 percent growth the cut comes amid a drop in tax revenues and Investments can the government state budget improve the situation. The treasury has lowered its economic forecast for 2023. they believe that the downturn in the global economy and high interest rates will impact state revenue by 5.3 billion shekels that's 1.45 billion dollars