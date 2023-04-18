Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with breach of trust, fraud

The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's case 1000 is reportedly set to resume, local media reports says. The prosecution and defense have reached an agreement to shorten the list of witnesses, the list is to be reportedly reduced by at least 60 witnesses. This will significantly shorten the total trial time this means that within a year the prosecutions work will be complete and the Prime Minister himself will take the witness stand to begin the defense presentation of its case. Local media reports also say that the Attorney General may try to mediate between the parties in order to reach a plea deal.