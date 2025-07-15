LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 16:14 IST
Israel: Party Quits Netanyahu's Alliance | Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Ruling Alliance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is in crisis after a Jewish ultra-Orthodox party quit the coalition over plans to conscript religious seminary students into the military.

